    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) – Rear Adm. Melvin Smith engages in conversation with guests during the Aspire Conference at Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The event, centered on building ethical and inclusive teams, created a platform for senior naval leaders to share their insights on leadership and cultural transformation in the military. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

