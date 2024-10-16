Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) Capt. Judy Malana speaks with attendees following the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The conference, which explored leadership through the lens of inclusivity and ethics, allowed senior naval officers to share their perspectives on fostering positive team cultures. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8702187
    VIRIN: 241008-N-ID676-1026
    Resolution: 3096x2711
    Size: 828.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth D Aston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference
    U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download