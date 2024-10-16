U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) Capt. Judy Malana speaks with attendees following the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall, U.S. Naval Academy. The conference, which explored leadership through the lens of inclusivity and ethics, allowed senior naval officers to share their perspectives on fostering positive team cultures. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)