Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mirko Nastasi, a material handler at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, moves materials and equipment with a forklift at a warehouse on Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8702001
    VIRIN: 241017-A-SM279-7141
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Hometown: PISA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot
    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot
    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download