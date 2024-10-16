Mirko Nastasi, a material handler at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, charges batteries at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. Nastasi works with the maintenance teams at Leghorn, ensuring they get the shop stock they need to maintain the large fleet of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment sets. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
This work, Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS
