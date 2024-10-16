Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mirko Nastasi is a material handler at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The 31-year-old Italian host nation employee with the U.S. Army said he enjoys working at Leghorn Army Depot with AFSBn-Africa because he’s a very organized person, and his job there requires this. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)