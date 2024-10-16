Italian host nation employee finds right fit with AFSBn-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot

LIVORNO, Italy – Before coming to Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Mirko Nastasi delivered parcels and packages, worked security at a supermarket, and did other odd jobs here and there. Searching for the right fit, he finally found it with AFSBn-Africa, and now he’s a material handler at the battalion’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite on Leghorn.



“I’m a very organized person. It’s part of who I am, and because of this, this job is very satisfying,” said Nastasi, who is from Pisa, Italy, and has worked at AFSBn-Africa for about five years. “This is why I really like my job, here. I enjoy keeping my shop in order, and I enjoy organizing all the materials. I’m very good at conducting inventories, and I’m very accurate. I think I finally found the right job – the right fit – for me.”



Daily, Nastasi works with the maintenance teams at the Leghorn APS-2 worksite, ensuring they get the shop stock they need to maintain the large fleet of APS-2 vehicles and equipment sets. He provides items like wheels and tires, replacement parts, and sometimes entire engines. He said he enjoys helping the people he works with, working together to complete the mission.



“I enjoy working as a team. I like helping people. If they ask me for something, I get it to them as quickly as possible – sometimes in two minutes or less,” said the 31-year-old Italian host nation employee with the U.S. Army who works in the Directorate of Supply, AFSBn-Africa. “I really like my team. We are all friends, almost family. We like to spend time together, both on- and off-duty. Sometimes we go out to dinner, together, for example.”



Nastasi’s job as a material handler includes operating a forklift and spending much of his time in the shipping and receiving area at Leghorn Army Depot, but he also delivers material, equipment and shop stock to other areas across the APS-2 site. He delivers the material and equipment to multiple maintenance facilities and warehouses as quickly as possible to ensure the mechanics have what’s required to complete the needed repairs or upgrades.



AFSBn-Africa is one of four battalions under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. AFSBn-Africa is charged with receiving, maintaining, and storing APS-2 at Leghorn Army Depot, which includes 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity-controlled storage space plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage.



Organizations AFSBn-Africa directly support – helping to enable readiness across two theaters of operations – are U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Southern European Task Force-Africa, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and other strategic partners and allies.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

