Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Bevan 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 16, 2024) Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command speaks with Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a visit to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 16, 2024. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8701575
    VIRIN: 241016-N-DN943-1082
    Resolution: 5660x3773
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Gabriel Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    TAGS

    JOINT
    USMC
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    MARFORCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download