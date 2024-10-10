MARFORCOM tours USS Kearsarge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 16, 2024) Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command speaks with Capt. Sean P. Knight, commanding officer, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a visit to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 16, 2024. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan)