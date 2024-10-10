MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 16, 2024) Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commander, II Marine Expeditionary Force is rung off the quarterdeck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 16, 2024. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan)