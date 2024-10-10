Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Parker  

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 16, 2024) Capt. Rosie Gosinski, executive officer, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks with Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command and Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commander, II Marine Expeditionary Force during a visit to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 16, 2024. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8701581
    VIRIN: 241016-N-TP544-1208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge
    MARFORCOM Tours USS Kearsarge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JOINT
    USMC
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    MARFORCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download