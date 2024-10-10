Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) [Image 4 of 7]

    MARFORCOM visits USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Bevan 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Virginia (Oct. 16, 2024) Lt. Gen Roberta L. Shea, commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command is rung off the quarterdeck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 16, 2024. Kearsarge is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul period to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan)

