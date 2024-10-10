Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen high five while completing the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. Ruck organizers congratulated all participants as they crossed the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)