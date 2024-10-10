Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen ruck during the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. The Give Cancer the Boot Ruck was held to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)