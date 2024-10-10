Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck

    Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen ruck during the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. The Give Cancer the Boot Ruck was held to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8701119
    VIRIN: 241016-F-QO903-1292
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 882.24 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Support
    Community
    Air Force
    DM

