U.S. Airmen participate in the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. The Airmen walked or ran 5 kilometers during the ruck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
10.16.2024
|10.16.2024 15:38
|8701118
|241016-F-QO903-1199
|3000x2143
|822.55 KB
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|5
|1
