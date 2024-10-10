Ruck participants pose for a group photo during the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. The participants came together as a community and rucked, walked or ran 5 kilometers in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8701116
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-QO903-1076
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|809.26 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.