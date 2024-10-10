Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman and civilian employee set up a booth for the Give Cancer the Boot Breast Cancer Awareness Ruck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2024. Base members provided resources for those who came together in support of breast cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)