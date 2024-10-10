Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tracy Campbell, International Police Working Dogs Association president, participates in a bite drill during an International Police Working Dog Association event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The IPWDA is a non-profit organization that gathers K-9 units from across the nation to share knowledge and certify K-9’s to operate in various types of environments and situations for operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)