Tracy Campbell, International Police Working Dogs Association president, participates in a bite drill during an International Police Working Dog Association event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The IPWDA is a non-profit organization that gathers K-9 units from across the nation to share knowledge and certify K-9’s to operate in various types of environments and situations for operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8701110
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-RS563-1404
|Resolution:
|3619x5439
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrating Excellence: Joint Base Charleston Hosts the International Police Working Dogs Association's 25th Anniversary Certification Event
No keywords found.