Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Tracy Campbell, International Police Working Dogs Association president, participates in a bite drill during an International Police Working Dog Association event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The IPWDA is a non-profit organization that gathers K-9 units from across the nation to share knowledge and certify K-9’s to operate in various types of environments and situations for operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8701110
    VIRIN: 241009-F-RS563-1404
    Resolution: 3619x5439
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event [Image 7 of 7], by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event
    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating Excellence: Joint Base Charleston Hosts the International Police Working Dogs Association's 25th Anniversary Certification Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Community
    Canine
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    IPWDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download