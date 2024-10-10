Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Carolina Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 Blitz, conducts a vehicle extraction during the International Police Working Dogs Association event held at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. Joint Base Charleston hosted the International Police Working Dogs Association, sharing innovative resources through enhanced training opportunities to strengthen collaborations between local, state, and federal law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)