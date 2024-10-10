Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Santiago Collins, 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, conducts a vehicle search with Ubi, 628th SFS MWD, during the International Police Working Dogs Association certification event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. Joint Base Charleston hosted the International Police Working Dogs Association, sharing innovative resources through enhanced training opportunities to strengthen collaborations between local, state, and federal law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)