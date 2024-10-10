Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reginald Conyers, 628th Security Forces military working dog kennel master, with his assigned military working dog Gloria, challenges a decoy during a high-risk traffic training event held by the International Police Working Dogs Association at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. Joint Base Charleston hosted the International Police Working Dogs Association, sharing innovative resources through enhanced training opportunities to strengthen collaborations between local, state, and federal law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)