    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reginald Conyers, 628th Security Forces military working dog kennel master, with his assigned military working dog Gloria, challenges a decoy during a high-risk traffic training event held by the International Police Working Dogs Association at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. Joint Base Charleston hosted the International Police Working Dogs Association, sharing innovative resources through enhanced training opportunities to strengthen collaborations between local, state, and federal law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:46
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Air Mobility Command
    Community
    Canine
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    IPWDA

