Joint Base Charleston Hosts the IPWDA’s 25th Anniversary Certification Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reginald Conyers, 628th Security Forces military working dog handler, with his assigned military working dog Gloria, challenges a decoy during a high-risk traffic training event held by the International Police Working Dogs Association at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. Collaboration with state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies help strengthen Joint Base Charleston's operational effectiveness by fostering public trust throughout our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nahaku Takahashi)