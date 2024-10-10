Fire Station Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Porter, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron driver and operator, demonstrates how to extinguish a grease fire during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)