Fire Station Open House

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sauntino Adams and Airman 1st Class Damian Monzon, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency room technicians, demonstrate caring for a car crash victim during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)