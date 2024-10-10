Fire Station Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Special Agent Bradly Gaff, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 407 commander, and Diana Aird, OSI Det. 407 criminal indexing and inquire specialist, demonstrate how to lift a fingerprint during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)