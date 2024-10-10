U.S. Air Force Special Agent Bradly Gaff, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 407 commander, and Diana Aird, OSI Det. 407 criminal indexing and inquire specialist, demonstrate how to lift a fingerprint during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 14:14
|Photo ID:
|8700860
|VIRIN:
|241012-F-TI822-1006
|Resolution:
|3561x5341
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Station Open House [Image 11 of 11], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.