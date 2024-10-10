Fire Station Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Damian Monzon, Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency room technician, demonstrates how to care for leg wounds during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)