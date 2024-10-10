Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Station Open House

    Fire Station Open House

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Sparky the Fire Dog greets children during the Fire Safety and Preparedness Event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 12, 2024. The event was held to demonstrate the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 14:14
    Photo ID: 8700861
    VIRIN: 241012-F-TI822-1021
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Fire Station Open House, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Fire Station Open House

