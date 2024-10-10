100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the American and British community attend the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. The game brought together two nations, representing a strong partnership over a common interest in sports. The Bears won against the Jaguars 35-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)