    100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game [Image 14 of 15]

    100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game

    LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guard practice presenting the colors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. The honor guardsmen presented the colors at the National Football League's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears game, which was one of several games the U.K. hosted to bring British and American communities together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:41
    Photo ID: 8698177
    VIRIN: 241013-F-IH537-1197
    Resolution: 5474x3247
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Honor Guard
    Bears
    100th ARW
    Jaguars
    48thFW

