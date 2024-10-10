100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guard practice presenting the colors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. The honor guardsmen presented the colors at the National Football League's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears game, which was one of several games the U.K. hosted to bring British and American communities together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)