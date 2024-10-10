100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guard march off of the field after presenting the colors during the pre-game ceremony of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)