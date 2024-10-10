A Chicago Bears football player kneels in prayer before playing a National Football League’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. Every year, the United Kingdom hosts NFL games in London, bringing together British and American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8698176
|VIRIN:
|241013-F-IH537-1587
|Resolution:
|5369x3572
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.