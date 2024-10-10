100th ARW and 48th FW Honor Guard perform at London NFL game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guard stand in front of a National Football League London games sign after performing in a pre-game ceremony at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, Oct. 13, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)