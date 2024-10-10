Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon [Image 7 of 8]

    AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Gen. James J. Mingus and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer present the Soldier of the Year Award to U.S. Army Spc. Mason Breunig during the Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. The Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 16:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
