    AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon [Image 5 of 8]

    AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Loter 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Gen. James J. Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, addresses the audience during the Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon at Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. AUSA’s Annual Meeting includes the total Army Regular Army, Guard, Reserve, civilians, and family members and is a key communication platform to inform government and public advocates and stakeholders on Army priorities and issues impacting today’s Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)

    This work, AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

