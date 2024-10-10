AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. James J. Mingus and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer present the Best Squad of the Year Award to U.S. Army Pacific Command's 25th Infantry Division during the Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. The Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)