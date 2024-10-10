Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer addresses the audience during the Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon at Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. AUSA’s Annual Meeting includes the total Army Regular Army, Guard, Reserve, civilians, and family members and is a key communication platform to inform government and public advocates and stakeholders on Army priorities and issues impacting today’s Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8697368
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-GL508-9496
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year Luncheon [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.