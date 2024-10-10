Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky, the Fire Prevention Week mascot, greets children at the Child Development Center (CDC) at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 8, 2024. The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron fire team walked around the CDC and brought a fire truck to show the children in the spirit of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)