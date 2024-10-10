Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Col. Amanda Knotts, 97th Mission Support Group (MSG) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Shone, MSG command chief, pose for a photo in personal protective equipment before participating in a live fire exposition for fire prevention week at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Oct. 9, 2024. The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters allowed their group command team to fight a controlled aircraft fire during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
