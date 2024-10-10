Firefighters from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle during a live fire exposition for fire prevention week at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Oct. 9, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther has advanced firefighting technology, featuring a powerful water cannon, all-terrain capability, and rapid acceleration, making it ideal for responding to aircraft emergencies swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|10.09.2024
|10.13.2024 15:28
|8696029
|241009-F-UX118-1209
|4867x3245
|2.12 MB
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|0
Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week: “Smoke alarms. Make them work for you!”
