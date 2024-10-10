Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Firefighters from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle during a live fire exposition for fire prevention week at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Oct. 9, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther has advanced firefighting technology, featuring a powerful water cannon, all-terrain capability, and rapid acceleration, making it ideal for responding to aircraft emergencies swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

