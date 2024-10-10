Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire in a Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle during a live fire exposition for fire prevention week at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Oct. 9, 2024. The Rosenbauer Panther has advanced firefighting technology, featuring a powerful water cannon, all-terrain capability, and rapid acceleration, making it ideal for responding to aircraft emergencies swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)