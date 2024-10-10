Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 97th Mission Support Group extinguish a controlled aircraft fire during a live fire exposition for Fire Prevention Week at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Oct. 9, 2024. Firefighters from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted multiple events during the week, including a fire extinguisher demonstration, a fire station open house, and a parade through the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)