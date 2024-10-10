Altus AFB Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) assist the 97th Mission Support Group command team in doffing personal protective equipment at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 11, 2024. The 97th CES firefighters held their annual “Eagles and Chiefs Challenge” where command teams from multiple units across the wing competed with each other in a firefighting exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)