2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Blanton talks with 1st Lt. Ratton after successful completion of the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) exercise during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)