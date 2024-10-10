Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC [Image 12 of 17]

    2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), recovers a downed Black Hawk that was rigged by the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

