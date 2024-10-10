2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC

A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), form a Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) in order to rig attachments to a Black Hawk for recovery during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8695711
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-BY519-1148
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
