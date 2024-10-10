2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A downed Black Hawk, rigged by U.S. Soldiers that formed Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) and assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), is recovered during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)