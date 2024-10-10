A downed Black Hawk, rigged by U.S. Soldiers that formed Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) and assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), is recovered during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8695710
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-BY519-1168
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.