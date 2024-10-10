Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC [Image 9 of 17]

    2-3 GSAB Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) at JRTC

    FT. JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), assist the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) with rigging lines to a Black Hawk for recovery during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 19, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    JRTC
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

