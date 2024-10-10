Replacing concrete baffle blocks at Keystone Dam Stilling Basin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pump truck moves its boom to a dive platform in the stilling basin at Keystone Dam, October 11, 2024. The Tulsa District is making repairs to the baffle blocks at Keystone Dam. Divers complete the concrete placement in extremely low visibility water, and safety monitors are always present. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of Keystone Dam in 1964, impounding the Arkansas River and creating Keystone Lake. Keystone Dam’s authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife, water supply, and recreation.