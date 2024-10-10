Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keystone Dam Stilling Basin Repairs [Image 3 of 10]

    Keystone Dam Stilling Basin Repairs

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A pump truck delivers concrete to workers on a dive platform who use the boom to fill a hopper and place concrete while repairing baffle blocks in the stilling basin at Keystone Dam in Oklahoma, October 11, 2024. Divers complete the concrete placement in extremely low visibility water, and safety monitors are always present. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of Keystone Dam in 1964, impounding the Arkansas River and creating Keystone Lake. Keystone Dam’s authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife, water supply, and recreation.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8695288
    VIRIN: 241011-A-PO406-2135
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
