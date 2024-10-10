Keystone Dam Stilling Basin Repairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Workers on a dive platform use the boom from a concrete pump truck to fill a hopper and place concrete to repair baffle blocks in the stilling basin at Keystone Dam in Oklahoma, October 11, 2024. Divers complete the concrete placement in extremely low visibility water and safety monitors are present. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of Keystone Dam in 1964, impounding the Arkansas River and creating Keystone Lake. Keystone Dam’s authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife, water supply, and recreation.