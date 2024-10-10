Bringing the boom

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The boom arm of a pump truck extends over the stilling basin at Keystone Dam providing concrete to divers on a platform in the stilling basin, October 11, 2024. Divers complete the concrete placement in extremely low visibility water, and safety monitors are always present. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of Keystone Dam in 1964, impounding the Arkansas River and creating Keystone Lake. Keystone Dam’s authorized purposes include flood control, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife, water supply, and recreation.