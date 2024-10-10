VMI becomes first ROTC program to participate in Exercise Cambrian Patrol, secures bronze standard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Bradford Seery Jr., Virginia Military Institute, leads his patrol as they attempt the water crossing stand at Exercise Cambrian Patrol on October 8, 2024, in Wales. The squad of eight VMI cadets became the first Army ROTC program to participate in NATO’s most challenging patrol test. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller